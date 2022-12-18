North Baltimore, Ohio

March 2020
Tiger Boys vs. Van Buren


The Tigers fall to Van Buren in a BVC game in The Jungle

Rowan Tackett-Spanganberg gathers up the loose ball
Wyatt Baltz takes a shot
Parades tries to tip the ball into the basket
Fotos by Ferg in The Jungle vs. Van Buren (Click on image to enlarge)

 

Van Buren @ North Baltimore – 12/17/22

Varsity Boys
Van Buren 17-16-21-18—72
North Baltimore 5-10-16-19–50

Owen Clark – 23
Wyatt Baltz – 12
Rowan Spangenberg – 8
J Paredes – 5
Cooper Clark – 2

Varsity Overall Record 1-6, BVC Record 0-3

UPCOMING BOYS GAMES
Tue 12/20 @ Hilltop, 6pm
Thur 12/22 Seneca East (home), 6pm (mini cheer)
Fri 1/6 @ Vanlue, 6pm
Fri 1/13 Arlington (home), 6pm
Tue 1/17 Holgate (home), 6pm
Fri 1/20 @ Cory-Rawson, 6pm
Sat 1/21 @ Delta, 6pm
Fri 1/27 Liberty-Benton (home), 6pm (floor show)
Sat 1/28 @ Ada, 8pm
Tue 1/31 Jones Leadership (home), 6pm (drill team)
Fri 2/3 @ McComb, 6pm
Tue 2/7 Calvary Christian (home), 5pm
Fri 2/10 Arcadia (home), 6pm
Tue 2/14 @ Gibsonburg, 5:30pm
Fri 2/17 @ Temple Christian, 6pm

 

