From Mike Soltis: Due to unforeseen issues, we will need to cancel tonight’s meeting. We will let everyone know when a reschedule is planned. Thanks. Mike

Let everyone know when a reschedule is planned. Thanks. Mike

The Village Council is having a Festival Meeting at the Bridge Fellowship Church, 123 N. Tarr Street on November 9, 2020 at 6:15 in the hall. This is for the festival planned for June 2021.