“Fight Bac” Like A Produce Pro

Tasteless, colorless and odorless — some microorganisms found in raw fresh foods, including fresh fruits and vegetables, can cause food poisoning. Food poisoning disproportionately affects our most vulnerable populations — including young children, older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

There are simple things consumers can do at home to reduce the risk of food poisoning linked to fresh fruits and vegetables. Use these free, colorful materials to help you teach safe produce-handling practices that make everyone a ProducePro!

SOURCE: Partnership for Food Safety Education                                                                                                                                                                                                              P

