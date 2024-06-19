North Baltimore, Ohio

June 19, 2024 2:53 am

Fighting Food Insecurity Across the Country

Fighting Food Insecurity Across the Country

(Family Features) To help fight food insecurity in America, Whirlpool Corp., in collaboration with meal kit company HelloFresh and logistics firm TQL, is expanding the “Feel Good Fridge” program to an additional 13 U.S. markets. Launched in 2021, the program provides refurbished refrigerators to food pantries and nonprofit organizations across the county to deliver free, fresh food for anyone in need with a target of placing 3,000 refrigerators by 2030.

Find more information at whirlpoolcorp.com/feel-good-fridge.


SOURCE:
Whirlpool

