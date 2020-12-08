Filling Family Comfort Foods

Family Features) Just the thought of comfort foods is often enough to warm the soul, especially as cool winds blow and temperatures drop. When cooler weather calls for hearty meals to give your family a warming boost, you can turn to simple shortcuts for comforting flavor without skipping on quality.

It’s hard to go wrong with a casserole on a chilly day. This Chicken and Rice Casserole with Spinach and Mushrooms is made with simple ingredients you probably already have on hand. Because it takes just 20 minutes to make, this recipe is easy to put on the table quickly and may become a new family favorite. Plus, you only use a couple of dishes to prepare, which makes for a simple cleanup after a filling meal.

Parmesan Stuffed Peppers with Rice is the perfect recipe if you are looking for a tasty dish that’s a little outside the box. It’s an Italian spin on a classic dish using a variety of cheeses packed into colorful bell peppers. You can preheat the oven while completing the minimal preparation then bake to a bubbling, golden perfection.

The convenience, taste, texture and quality of Success Brown Rice as one of the main ingredients in these recipes helps make mealtime a cinch. In fact, any variety can be used in this recipe, including white rice, quinoa and more. Its “Boil-in-Bag” cooking process provides a satisfying shortcut as you simply add water to a saucepan, drop the BPA-free bag into the water, boil for 10 minutes and remove with a fork for a no mess, no measure timesaver.

Visit SuccessRice.com for more comfort food recipes.

Chicken and Rice Casserole with Spinach and Mushrooms

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

1 bag Success Brown Rice

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/3 cup chopped onions

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 package (4 ounces) mushrooms, sliced

1/4 cup white wine

4 cups baby spinach leaves

2 cups shredded, cooked chicken breast

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Prepare rice according to package directions. In small bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan and parsley; reserve. In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onions and garlic; saute 2 minutes. Add mushrooms and wine to skillet. Continue cooking 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add spinach and chicken. Stir until spinach is wilted and chicken is heated through, about 2 minutes. Stir in rice, salt and pepper. Serve casserole topped with dollops of reserved cheese mixture.

Parmesan Stuffed Peppers with Rice

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

2 bags Success Brown Rice

2 cups (or 1 can, 15 ounces) tomato sauce, divided

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1/4 cup basil pesto

3 large bell peppers in assorted colors, halved lengthwise

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 425 F. Prepare rice according to package directions. Add 1 1/2 cups tomato sauce to greased 13-by-9-inch baking dish. In bowl, toss rice with remaining tomato sauce, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese and pesto. Divide rice mixture evenly among peppers. Place stuffed peppers in prepared baking dish. Sprinkle mozzarella and remaining Parmesan cheese over peppers. Cover with foil; bake 18-20 minutes, or until peppers are tender, filling is heated through and cheese is melted. Remove foil. Broil 3-5 minutes, or until cheese is golden brown. Garnish with fresh basil.

Substitutions: Use fontina or provolone for mozzarella cheese and olive tapenade for basil pesto.

SOURCE:

Success Rice