FINAL FIRE BY THE RIVER SUMMER 2023

Fridays; 7-9 pm
August 11, 2023
Otsego Park
Make summer memories with camp activities. Enjoy s’mores, build pie-iron creations, play yard games, look at wildlife with binoculars, and practice outdoor skills with a park naturalist.
Situated in a camp-like atmosphere next to our scenic Maumee River, this is the perfect setting for a relaxing outdoor evening.
Details: Come anytime between 7:00 and 9:00 pm, no registration is needed, you’re welcome to bring items for comfort. A camp chair is recommended. This program is free and open to all. No registration is needed.