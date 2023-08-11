North Baltimore, Ohio

FINAL FIRE BY THE RIVER SUMMER 2023

Fridays; 7-9 pm

August 11, 2023

Otsego Park

Make summer memories with camp activities. Enjoy s’mores, build pie-iron creations, play yard games, look at wildlife with binoculars, and practice outdoor skills with a park naturalist.

Situated in a camp-like atmosphere next to our scenic Maumee River, this is the perfect setting for a relaxing outdoor evening.

Details: Come anytime between 7:00 and 9:00 pm, no registration is needed, you’re welcome to bring items for comfort. A camp chair is recommended. This program is free and open to all. No registration is needed.

