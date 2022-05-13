Final Meet for NBJH Track and Field Team

From Coach Dan Davis:

Last night was our final meet, the McComb Invitational (BVC League Meet).





The highlight of the meet was the Boys 4×100 team of Thain Spagenberg, Aiden Williams, Brody Walter, and Gabe Patterson breaking the 36 year record set by Don Steman, Will Gore, Jeff Long, and Chris Clayton in 1986. The record was a 50.5 and last night our team ran a 50.0!

The team saw a lot of PRs despite the heat last night. Top placers in the meet included the following:

Maddie Patterson – tied 8th in 100M, 3rd in 200H, and 4th in Long Jump

Kayden Livingston – 6th in the 1600

Cassidy Gerdeman – 7th in the 100H

Kyleigh Baltz – 7th in Discus

Cooper Clark (team high 18 points) – 4th in 110H, 2nd in 200H, and 4th in 800m

Gabe Patterson – 5th in the 100 & 7th in High Jump

Jacob Rockhill – 8th in the 100 & 200m

Aiden Williams – 8th in the 400

Brody Walter – 5th in long jump

Thain Spangenberg – 6th in long jump

Drew Meggitt – 8th in shot put

Boys 4×200 of Drew Meggitt, Trevor Walter, Zander Ferdinandsen, and Isaiah Hyden 5th





It was a great season! The 8th grade group has many solid athletes and are even better kids. They made the season a lot of fun, led our 7th graders, and set a great foundation for the future!