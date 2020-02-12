Final Registration- NB Youth League Baseball/Softball is Saturday

The final sign up for the North Baltimore Youth League (travel baseball/softball) will be this Saturday, Feb. 16, at the NB Fire Hall, from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm.

Registrations can be dropped off at Baley Thiel’s mailbox or contact Heather Dewulf at 419-348-8746, to make arrangements for pick up.

Deadline for registrations is February 16, 2020.

OFFICERS for 2020:

Andy Allison-President

Michael Boyce-Vice President

Heather Dewulf-Secretary

Baley Thiel-Treasurer

Please follow NBYL on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2539568559502563/