Final Update – Ohio Winter Weather Status Update #5

(OHIO) The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) continues their work to clear the roads, assist motorists and provide real time traffic information.

“I want to thank all the first responders, local jurisdictions, snow plow and tow truck drivers who coordinated efforts, worked long hours away from their families over the holiday, and braved sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills to provide outstanding service to Ohioans during this winter storm,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “I am proud of the efforts put forth by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, ODOT and the team at the Ohio Turnpike.”

The information below was valid as of December 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST.

Status

Winter Weather is gradually improving across the state. Temperatures are expected to slowly improve through the week. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement for light snow today. Expected snowfall throughout the state for Monday is less than 1 inch. Although accumulations are very light, some slick spots may develop. Motorists are advised to monitor the latest road and weather conditions before traveling.

We encourage Ohioans to follow their National Weather Service (NWS) Weather Forecast Offices (WFO) for current weather information. There are five NWS Weather Forecast Offices that serve Ohio. Click here to find which one serves your area. By clicking the contacts name on the map, you will be taken to that WFO’s website.

Impacts

Fresh snow and slick roads may cause hazardous driving conditions.

Statewide power outages continue with numbers trending downwards and estimated time of restoration (ETR) that vary statewide.

Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA)/State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC)

Actions

The State EOC will be at Assessment & Monitoring for the duration of this event.

The Ohio EMA Watch Office continues to monitor the state of power outages and estimated time of restoration, currently utility companies continue to respond to outages statewide.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Actions

There are currently no major roadway closures.

Since 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, troopers have handled over 1,300 crashes. There have been seven fatalities reported, resulting in 13 lives lost. Additionally, troopers have assisted over 4,200 motorists.

Troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists. If you find yourself stranded, please dial #677 and a trooper will be dispatched to assist you. If an emergency exists, please dial 9-1-1.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Actions

No interstate closures to report. No major incidents to report.

Current interstate conditions: most driving lanes are clear and dry; Interstates are traveling at normal posted speed limits.

Approximately 400 snowplows are still working on (mostly rural) routes (down from 600 Christmas Day and 1200 Saturday).

Five ODOT plows have been struck since the weather event started.

County/Local Actions:

Warming shelters are open in several local jurisdictions across the state.

Resources

NOTE: THIS WILL BE THE FINAL UPDATE FOR THIS INCIDENT.