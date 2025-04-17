Financial Literacy Tips for Teens

(Family Features) Financial literacy is a critical skill that helps set the foundation for a stable and prosperous future. By understanding the basics of money management, teens can make informed decisions and avoid common financial pitfalls.

(Photo courtesy of Shutterstock)

According to the annual Teens and Personal Finance survey, a study of teens ages 13-18 conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of Junior Achievement and MissionSquare Retirement’s Foundation, 45% of high schoolers took a personal finance or financial literacy class at school. This is up from 31% in 2024, indicating the nation’s youth are interested in building a strong financial foundation. What’s more, of the students who took their school’s curriculum, 64% found it extremely or very helpful, yet despite this increase, data reveals knowledge gaps remain. In fact, 42% of teens surveyed are terrified they won’t have enough money to cover their future needs and goals.

“There is so much for teens to absorb when learning about finances and planning for their future, they often struggle to envision what lies ahead,” said Andre Robinson, president and CEO of MissionSquare Retirement. “Offering engaging programs that can boost financial knowledge and decision-making skills can only help to inspire young individuals to build a strong foundation of lifelong financial resilience.”

Consider discussing these economic topics with your teen to help make a positive impact on students’ financial readiness and get them ready for financial decisions they’ll face in adulthood.

Mastering Saving and Budgeting

A good starting point for teens is to create a simple budget that tracks income and expenses. Because only 36% of teens surveyed save a part for their futures when they receive money, this can help them understand where money is going and identify areas they may be able to save for the future. This is particularly important considering 68% of teens agree that saving for retirement is something they can think about later in life.

Understanding Credit

Credit is a powerful tool but can also be a source of financial trouble if not managed properly. It’s essential to understand how financial behaviors, like paying bills on time and keeping credit card balances low, impact their credit scores. A higher FICO score, which 80% of teens surveyed had never heard of or did not fully understand, can lead to better interest rates and more favorable loan terms.

Managing Common Debt Pitfalls

According to the survey, 43% of teens believe an interest rate of 18% on debt is manageable and can be paid off over time. However, it’s important to understand the true cost of debt and how interest rates can accumulate over time and lead to significant financial strain. Establishing good debt management habits early, such as avoiding high-interest debt and paying off balances quickly, can lead to a healthier financial future.

Investing and Planning Ahead

According to the survey, teenagers’ most appealing investing strategies are savings accounts, side hustles and keeping cash at home, and only 13% invest a portion of their money. Encouraging teens to learn about different types of investments, such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds, can help them make informed decisions and begin to build long-term wealth.

For more information to help teens improve their financial knowledge, visit ja.org.



SOURCE:

Junior Achievement