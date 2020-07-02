Find Your Happy Place with Free Streaming Programs

(Family Features) If the words “happy little trees” and “almighty mountains” slow your pulse and bring a sense of calm, you’re probably already a fan of Bob Ross. Now you can take in the soothing sights of Ross creating his famous art for free from virtually any device you own.

Ross painted more than 1,000 landscapes for the classic PBS TV show “The Joy of Painting.” Now, 25 years after his passing, nearly 400 episodes are available on Tubi, a free video-on-demand service.

Whether you’re a budding artist or simply enjoy getting lost in the art of creating, Ross is an icon who has inspired generations of fans.

“My mother first discovered Bob more than 35 years ago, and since that time he’s become a global phenomenon,” said Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc. “I can’t think of a better time for people to listen to Bob’s soothing voice and hear his peaceful words of wisdom. I’m really happy that everyone can watch Bob create his ‘happy little accidents’ whenever they want for free on Tubi.”

