FINDLAY CIVIC CHOIR RETURNS THIS SUMMER

Findlay, OH, May 25, 2021– The Findlay Civic Choir is pleased to announce their return to regularly scheduled rehearsals and a live concert performance this summer.

Choir rehearsals will be held Tuesdays, beginning June 15, at College First Church of God from 7-8:30 p.m. All rehearsals and performances will follow the most up-to-date CDC guidelines. The choir is open to any level of singer high-school-age and up with no audition required. The Summer Concert will be at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, August 22 at 3:00 PM.

The Findlay Civic Choir is an intergenerational community choir, founded and directed by SeaHwa Jung, Director of Choral Activities at the University of Findlay. He shared his vision about forming a community choir and invited local musicians who are choir directors, music teachers, and interested citizens/students to enjoy the satisfaction of bringing quality music to Findlay, OH.

The choir was started as the Findlay Summer Choir in 2018 and it is now the Findlay Civic Choir under the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts. The choir has enthusiastically rehearsed once a week since June for the summer concert and will begin rehearsals again in November for the winter concert.

We ask for your participation, feedback, and support as we plan for the future of the Findlay Civic Choir. If you have questions or comments, please contact the artistic director via email: jung@findlay.edu.