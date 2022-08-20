North Baltimore, Ohio

August 21, 2022 1:47 am

419-581-9629

Leave a message with sports scores or news 24/7/365

CLICK FOR - Current Weather in The SouthWood

NBX WaterShedsun
Weekly Specials
2022.03.25 Update website
Briar Hill Health Update
Gerdeman Ins Jan 2016
3 panel GIF
OB You’re Expecting
March 2020
Logo
Ol’ Jenny

Findlay Civic Choir Summer Concert is Sunday

Findlay, OH, August 18, 2022– The Findlay Civic Choir presents their Summer Concert this Sunday, August 21 at 3 p.m. at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.
 
Directed by SeaHwa Jung, accompanied by Su Jung Shin, Sunday’s program includes music from John Rutter, Michael Bublé and Stephen Sondheim amongst others. The featured piece is a selection from Leonard Bernstein’s Broadway musical “West Side Story.”
 
Joining Jung are guest conductors Sara Ballou, Darius McBride and Raymond Wolfe. Ballou is a music teacher for Liberty Benton Local Schools and private instructor at Forté Music School of Toledo. McBride directs choir at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School and is also a private instructor at Forté. Wolfe teaches music at Liberty Benton Local Schools and is the president-elect of the Ohio Music Education Association’s District 3.
 
 
Begun in 2018, the Findlay Civic Choir operates today in partnership with Marathon Center for the Performing Arts and University of Findlay under the direction of its founder, SeaHwa Jung, Director of Choral Activities at the University of Findlay. The choir boasts a current roster of over 60 community members high-school age and up.
 
Sunday’s concert is free and open to the public, no ticket is required for admittance, but donations to the choir are appreciated.
 
Marathon Center for the Performing Arts is located in downtown Findlay at 200 W. Main Cross St. Doors will open at 2 p.m. ahead of the concert at 3 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

NBX powered by PANDA Technologies
NBLS Website