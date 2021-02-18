Findlay Restaurant Week 2021 is set for February 22-28

(FINDLAY, OH, February 17, 2021) Restaurant Week is back – this year, both for in-person dining and takeout! Area restaurants are offering three-course meals on a prix-fixe menu at different price points. Diners are encouraged to try something new or support their favorite restaurants during this special week.

This year Restaurant Week is set for February 22-28. Price points for the participating restaurants are $10, $20, $30, and $40 per diner, and vary per restaurant.

Those interested in taking part in Restaurant Week simply need to visit the restaurant of their choice during dinner hours and ask for the Restaurant Week Menu. Diners will then select one option per course and be charged the restaurant’s set price. Those who will be ordering takeout over the phone should indicate they’re ordering from the Restaurant Week menu and have the menu available to reference, if ordering online please be sure to order from the Restaurant Week section.

Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks; however, many locations are running drink specials. Restaurants will also be serving their regular menu. No tickets are necessary, but reservations are suggested at many locations and takeout time slots will be limited to avoid long waits. Menus and hours are subject to change without notice.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus, go to VisitFindlay.com/RestaurantWeek. For more information, call 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com

Those interested in taking part in Restaurant Week simply need to visit the restaurant of their choice during dinner hours and ask for the Restaurant Week Menu. Diners will then select one option per course and be charged the restaurant’s set price. Those who will be ordering takeout over the phone should indicate they’re ordering from the Restaurant Week menu and have the menu available to reference, if ordering online please be sure to order from the Restaurant Week section.

Prices do not include tax, gratuity, or drinks; however, many locations are running drink specials. Restaurants will also be serving their regular menu. No tickets are necessary, but reservations are suggested at many locations and takeout time slots will be limited to avoid long waits. Menus and hours are subject to change without notice.

For a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus, go to VisitFindlay.com/RestaurantWeek. For more information, call 419-422-3315 or email info@visitfindlay.com