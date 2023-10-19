Findlay Surgery Center on Newsweek’s “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” 2024 List

[Findlay, Ohio, October 18, 2023] – The Findlay Surgery Center, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

“We are pleased and honored that the Findlay Surgery Center has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024,” said BJ Pasztor, chief operating officer, acute care services/chief nursing officer. “This recognition reflects the hard work our teams provide each and every day, as part of our commitment to quality patient care in this community. We appreciate this recognition from Newsweek and Statista Inc.”

The America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024 awards the leading ambulatory surgery centers (ASC) in the US based on quality of care, performance data, and peer recommendations relative to in-state competition. Included ASC operates exclusively for the purpose of providing surgical services to patients not requiring hospitalization and in which the expected duration of services would not exceed 24 hours following an admission. The 25 states with the most facilities, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) were surveyed individually. The remaining states were grouped into four regions. ASCs from these states were considered accordingly.

Based on the results of the study, Blanchard Valley Health System is ecstatic to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

