Fire Destroys Family Home – Help Needed for Adam Delancy & 4 Kids

Smith Street home was destroyed by fire Saturday night nobody was home, but the family lost their beloved dog, Scout. Clothing sizes:

Ava (11) – 10/12 Grady (10) – 10/12 Alivia (17) – small/med shirts Layla (16) – small/med shirts Adam (Dad) – men’s med/lg shirts and 32/32 pants Gift cards and cash are needed as well, as the family lost everything!

Donations can go to Heather Busch, and be dropped off at 409 W Water.

In addition, a box was set up at Powell Elementary.

Go Fund Me started by Heather Busch. Adam Delency, the father of 4, has been actively involved in the community of NB for decades. On the night of March 25th, Adam received a call none of us would ever want to receive….his house was on fire. Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but the family dog Scout, did not make it.

Adam’s children are 17 (Alivia), 16 (Layla), 11 (Ava), and 10 (Grady).

Donations are coming in for this family and they cannot thank everyone enough.

Unfortunately, their family home is a complete loss. Please consider donating to the DeLancy family.