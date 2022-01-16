Fire Destroys Local Businesses Saturday

by Sue Miklovic, www.theNBXpress.com

Early Saturday morning, a devastating fire ripped through the second-story apartment and three businesses located adjacent to each other in the northern end of the 200 block of North Main Street, North Baltimore. Mak and Ali’s Pizza, NB Wash and Dry, and Happy Camper Art Studio all fell victim to fire, smoke, and water destruction. Two residents escaped without injury from their second floor apartment. It was the only second floor residence.



Photo: Lindsay Rae Photography

Fire Departments and First Responders from North Baltimore, Allen Township FD, Bloomdale FD, Cygnet FD, Bowling Green Fire Division-Ladder 1,Pemberville Freedom Twp. FD, NBPD, NB Water Dept., NB Street Dept., Wood County Highway Garage, and Wood County Sheriff’s Office battled the blaze, and/or provided assistance in the below-freezing weather.

The buildings involved were all owned by Butch and Kelly Light, who also are the owners and operators of Mak and Ali’s Pizza. The NB Wash and Dry is owned and operated by Ken and Patti Smith, and the Happy Camper Art Studio is owned and operated by Erika Miklovic.

The buildings housing Mak and Ali’s and NB Wash and Dry were razed. The building housing the Happy Camper Art Studio is still standing (as of Saturday evening) but has suffered major smoke and water damage. The white two-story house to the south of the buildings is the home of the North Baltimore Historical Center and has smoke damage.

A HUGE shout out of Thanks to the generous friends, neighbors, and businesses for their caring concern and donations of food and beverages, warm spaces to take a break, and showing your small town love and support! Thank you to Love’s, McDonalds, Petro, Cotterman Family, NB Public Library and Anyone and Everyone who contributed, cared, and shared in many ways.