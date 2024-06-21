Fire Up the Grill for Favorite Summer Fare

(Family Features) Among the many staples of a summer gathering, lighting the grill and enjoying fresh-cooked fare is what makes those moments so special. Bring together your nearest and dearest with favorites straight off the grates to make this summer one to remember.

Pickled Beet Chimichurri Tri-Tip is sure to leave a lasting impression with the succulence of perfectly cooked steak elevated by beet chimichurri. Made with Aunt Nellie’s Diced Pickled Beets that are picked and packed at peak ripeness, they provide a balance of sweetness and vinegar for that familiar homemade flavor.

For a quick-and-easy option that makes dinnertime a cinch, turn to a beloved summer solution: bratwurst. Whether the outer layer is slightly charred or crispy, bratwurst makes it easy on the grill master while giving guests the opportunity to customize with their favorite toppings.

This German Potato Salad Flatbread with Bratwurst and Caramelized Onions recipe combines sliced bratwurst with caramelized onions and cheese for a unique spin on a summer classic. Serving as the base is browned READ German Potato Salad, made with thinly sliced potatoes and bacon in a traditional sweet-piquant dressing.

Recipe courtesy of “Dad with a Pan”

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 60-90 minutes, plus 10-15 minutes rest time

Servings: 6-8

Tri-Tip:

1 tri-tip roast (2-3 pounds)

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

Chimichurri Beet Sauce:

1 jar Aunt Nellie’s Diced Pickled Beets, drained

1 cup fresh parsley, roughly chopped

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon fresh oregano, roughly chopped

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes, or to taste

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

To prepare tri-tip: Season tri-tip generously with salt and pepper, to taste, on all sides. Rest at room temperature about 30 minutes. To prepare chimichurri beet sauce: In food processor, combine pickled beets, parsley, cilantro, minced garlic, red wine vinegar, olive oil, fresh oregano, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Pulse until mixture is well combined and forms chunky sauce. Adjust seasoning, to taste. Heat grill to 350 F and prepare for two-zone grilling. Place tri-tip over indirect heat. Close lid and grill 30-40 minutes, flipping every 5-7 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 125 F for medium-rare. Move tri-tip to direct heat and grill 2-3 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches desired doneness (135 F for medium-rare). Transfer tri-tip to cutting board and rest 10-15 minutes. Slice tri-tip against grain into thin slices. Arrange slices on serving platter and drizzle with chimichurri beet sauce. Serve extra sauce on side for dipping.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4-6

2 large onions, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons butter

4 bratwurst links, sliced crosswise 1/8-inch thick

1 can (15 ounces) READ German Potato Salad, drained

1 flatbread, approximately 12 inches

olive oil

1 cup shredded gruyere cheese

fresh chives, chopped, for garnish

fresh lemon wedges

Preheat grill to medium-high heat (about 425 F). In 12-inch skillet or pan over direct heat, caramelize onions in butter 15-20 minutes. Set aside. In same pan, cook sliced bratwursts until browned and cooked through, 7-10 minutes. Set aside. In same pan, spread drained German potato salad. Cook until browned, 5-7 minutes. Set aside. Brush bottom of flatbread with olive oil. Place flatbread directly on grill grates. Layer with browned potato salad, cooked Bratwurst slices, caramelized onions and cheese. Close grill lid and cook 8-10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and flatbread is heated through. Garnish with chopped chives and serve with fresh lemon wedges.

