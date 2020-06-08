Fire Up the Grill for Smoked Fruit

(Family Features) As summer grilling season sets in, Americans grab their tongs to take advantage of backyard barbecue opportunities.

In addition to classic cookout fare like ribs, steak, chicken, burgers and hot dogs, the experts at Dole recommend giving fruits and vegetables a shot on the grill to bring out new tastes and ways to enjoy everyday favorites. For example, many barbecue enthusiasts know about grilling corn, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, onions, zucchini and artichokes, but consider trying cauliflower, portobello mushrooms, yellow-black plantains and even pineapple on the grill this summer.

In fact, this recipe for Smoked Hasselback Pineapple with Spiced Turkey Chorizo and Onion provides an easy way to make grilled fruit a fun addition to your backyard barbecue.

For other flavorful ideas, try grilled Romaine lettuce for a delightfully smoky salad or side dish, or skewer peeled and sliced bananas, chicken, shrimp and veggies for a tropical kebab. You can even throw an unpeeled banana on the grill for a uniquely caramelized dessert.

Smoked Hasselback Pineapple with Spiced Turkey Chorizo and Onion

Total time: 2 hours

Servings: 4

4 cups favorite wood chips

water

1 pound 93% lean ground turkey breast

1 small DOLE® Red Onion, diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ancho chile powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 large Dole Pineapple, top on, peeled and halved lengthwise

chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish (optional)

In large bowl, cover wood chips with water; soak as label directs. Prepare outdoor grill for indirect grilling over medium heat. In medium bowl, stir turkey, onion, oil, thyme, paprika, chile powder, cumin and salt. Drain wood chips; place 2 cups in foil boat or pie tin and place on hot grill rack over lit side of grill (place chips directly on coals for charcoal grill). Place pineapple halves, flat side down, on cutting board; cut crosswise slices into pineapple halves, about 1/2 inch apart, cutting only 3/4 of the way through. Place medium bowl upside down; one at a time, place pineapple halves, flat side down, over bowl to separate slits. Fill slits with turkey mixture. Place pineapple halves, flat side down, on hot grill rack over unlit side of grill; cover and cook 1 hour, 45 minutes, or until turkey mixture is golden brown and internal temperature reaches 170 F, rotating once and adding remaining chips halfway through cooking. Transfer pineapple halves to cutting board; cut crosswise in half. Serve pineapple garnished with cilantro, if desired.



