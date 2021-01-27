During an emergency, time is everything. Explore the forcible entry tactics that firefighters use to optimize their course of action during an emergency.

Firefighters are constantly racing against the clock in emergency situations. A safe entryway is essential to an efficient approach to hazardous buildings. Commonly, firefighters encounter secured buildings that require forced entry.

Because forced entry is so prevalent on the job, firefighters learn various firefighter considerations for forcible entry to gain building access during training. Effective and timely practices are critical to firefighters’ success and safety, and they vary on a case-by-case basis. Before applying a forcible entry tactic, firefighters must assess several conditions about the emergency and environment through what’s known as a size-up.

Type of Mission

Firefighter missions can be categorized into two types: tactical and routine. Tactical missions require the utmost efficacy to save a life or property. Forcible entry under a tactical response must be rapid and effective.

Routine responses are responses to non-life-threatening scenarios. Firefighters may be called to investigate alarms or smoke odor. During a routine mission, firefighters focus on minimal damage during entry.

Approach

Firefighters utilize three primary approaches for forcible entry. Each approach employs valuable firefighter hand tools and techniques to get the job done.

Conventional Forcible Entry

Conventional forcible entry is a traditional and reliable method to gaining entry. Using leverage, force, and impact, along with the help of powerful tools, firefighters can establish a way into secured buildings.

Through-the-Lock

This technique requires firefighters to remove the door’s lock cylinder and operate an internal lock apparatus. Sound knowledge of different lock types is imperative to success with this method. This approach to dismantling a door can result in less damage when done correctly but may slow operation when given a difficult lock.

Power Tools

Power tools come into play when heavy-duty locking mechanisms prevent building access. Firefighters will often use power saws or torches to remove the lock device effectively and quickly.

Fire Aspects

A fire’s severity is one of the most pertinent firefighter considerations for forcible entry because it affects their overall safety. Fire conditions influence a firefighter’s course of action during any emergency, including forcible entry. Heat level, visibility, and backdraft inform which forcible entry method will be the most sustainable for the job.

Door Structure

The door’s construction will determine which method of entry is best. Because the door’s integrity should be maintained to confine the fire, firefighters will utilize methods based upon the door’s structure.

Wood, glass, and steel doors will propose different forcible entry methods. Fire crews must also consider locks and other security devices when gaining entry.

Survey

The last step of size-up before forcible entry is to survey. To properly survey, a firefighter will:

Check for heat against the door and doorknob See if the door is locked Assess the door swing direction Feel for resistance by pushing the door’s bottom, top, and center Force entry using the optimal method Always maintain control of the door

A well-rounded firefighter can refer to this knowledge under high stress to ensure an orderly and successful mission.