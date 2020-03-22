NBX WaterShedsun
First Confirmed case of COVID-19 in Hancock County

Multiple cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ohio over the past several weeks and more will be identified in the coming days and weeks. In Hancock County, we have been preparing for our first identified case since we have known that community spread has begun. We can now confirm that Hancock County has its first positive case of COVID-19. The patient is a 21- year-old female Hancock County resident. People who have been in contact with the patient will be contacted by Hancock Public Health.

Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi explains “This is what we have been expecting since evidence of community spread has existed in Ohio. We do expect to see more positive cases to appear in the coming days and weeks in Hancock County. We have been in daily communication with Blanchard Valley Health System and local government leaders to ensure that we are prepared. In order to avoid overwhelming our health care system by slowing the spread of infection, we want to stress at this time the importance of all of us adhering to the Governor’s orders as well as continuing to practice the precautions that have been shared regularly by the Governor’s office.”

There is a lot of misinformation shared during global events and public health threats, especially on social media. Only trust verified information sources, such as Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Health (ODH), the Governor’s office, your local health department and verified media. If you have questions about COVID-19, call 1-833-4ASKODH (1-833-427-5634) or visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. For local information and resources please call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999. If you are experiencing three of the following four symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, or fever of 100.4 or greater please call 419-423-7890 to be considered for testing for COVID-19.

