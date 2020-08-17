For the health and safety of our students and staff, only kindergarten and 1st grade parents will be allowed down to the classrooms on the first day. This is only for the first day.
All other students must be dropped off at the doors. Parents of Kindergarten and 1st graders will not be permitted to enter the room.
Again, this for health and safety of all. We appreciate your support and patience.
“First Day of School” Info for Powell Elementary
