North Baltimore, Ohio

Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine Focuses on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio and Early Childhood Literacy at University Hospitals
First Lady DeWine speaks to parents at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.
(CLEVELAND, Ohio)—Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine focused on early childhood literacy in Northeast Ohio today, starting with a tour of University Hospitals (UH) Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and MacDonald Women’s Hospital in Cuyahoga County to learn about the ways UH is promoting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio has enrolled 358,550 kids, totaling nearly 50% of eligible children within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All Ohio children – from birth to age 5 – are eligible at no cost to families.
“I love traveling Ohio to see how our amazing partners, like leaders at University Hospitals, are helping to enroll young families so that more free books get into the hands of children,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine. “Several Ohio-based research studies, including one done at Case Western Reserve University, show the positive impact Imagination Library books have in a home, particularly better-preparing kids for kindergarten.”
First Lady DeWine participates in roundtable discussion with hospital leaders and community partners.
