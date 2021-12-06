First Village Council Meeting for December is Tuesday

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).
To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956
When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2497 762 2099
When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING
at
VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER
Tuesday, December 7,2021
5:30 PM
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Motion to excuse _ made by
, Second by
III. Approval of the Minutes
IV. Public participation. Letters and Communication
V. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer: report not due
EMS Chief: report not due
Fire Chief: report not due
Police Chief: report not due
Utility Director: report not due
DPW Superintendent: report not due
Village Administrator:
Clerk: First Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 29
Ordinance 2021-30
Second Readings:
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VI. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development
Public Safety
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review
Public Works
Public Utilities
Finance and Technology
VII New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business
ORDINANCE 2021 – 29 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE
OFFICER TO PURCHASE A 2019 FORD E450 TYPE 3 WHEELED COACH
AMBULANCE FOR THE VILLAGE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT
SERVICES DEPARTMENT AS A RESULT OF A REAL AND PRESENT
EMERGENCY PER ORC 735.051.
ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR
TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER
TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV
CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000 AND TO
DECLARE AN EMERGENCY
X. Other New Business
XI. Other Old Business
XII. Payment of the BiUs
Xm. Adj ournment
North Baltimore, Ohio
December 6, 2021 6:55 am
