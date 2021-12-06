First Village Council Meeting for December is Tuesday

This meeting is available by conference call to the public for remote listening (please mute phones).

To listen remotely: call 1-844-621-3956

When prompted for meeting “number”, enter 2497 762 2099

When prompted for meeting “password”, enter 13579

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING

at

VILLAGE COUNCIL CHAMBER

Tuesday, December 7,2021

5:30 PM

AGENDA

I. Pledge of Allegiance

II. Roll Call

Motion to excuse _ made by

, Second by

III. Approval of the Minutes

IV. Public participation. Letters and Communication

V. Administrative Reports

Finance Officer: report not due

EMS Chief: report not due

Fire Chief: report not due

Police Chief: report not due

Utility Director: report not due

DPW Superintendent: report not due

Village Administrator:

Clerk: First Readings: Ordinance 2021 – 29

Ordinance 2021-30

Second Readings:

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

Mayor:

VI. Standing Committees

Economic and Community Development

Public Safety

Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review

Public Works

Public Utilities

Finance and Technology

VII New Legislation, Resolutions, Motions or Business

ORDINANCE 2021 – 29 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE FINANCE

OFFICER TO PURCHASE A 2019 FORD E450 TYPE 3 WHEELED COACH

AMBULANCE FOR THE VILLAGE EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

SERVICES DEPARTMENT AS A RESULT OF A REAL AND PRESENT

EMERGENCY PER ORC 735.051.

ORDINANCE 2021 – 30 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR

TO APPROVE A CHANGE ORDER FOR THE WASTEWATER

TREATMENT PLANT 2020 UV DISINFECTION PROJECT FOR UV

CHANNEL RELOCATION A COST NOT TO EXCEED $253,000 AND TO

DECLARE AN EMERGENCY



X. Other New Business

XI. Other Old Business

XII. Payment of the BiUs

Xm. Adj ournment