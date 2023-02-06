North Baltimore, Ohio

February 6, 2023

First Village Council Meeting of Month is 2/7/23

Here is the official agenda for Tuesday’s North Baltimore Village Council meeting, as provided by the Village Clerk Kathi Bucher:

VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE

COUNCIL MEETING

February 7, 2023

5:20 PM Prayer

5:30 PM Meeting

 

AGENDA

 

I.                   Pledge of Allegiance

 

II.                Roll Call

Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______,  Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______

 

Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________.  Second by Mr/s ___________.  All approved.

 

III.       Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the __January 17, 2023__ meeting.  Second by ____________.  All approved.

 

IV.             Public Participation (5min limit)
 

V.                Letters and Communications

 

VI.             Administrative Reports

 

Finance Officer:

 

EMS Chief:                                        

 

Fire Chief:   New hire, Chris Zeller per form F-19a

 

Police Chief:

 

Utility Director:

 

DPW Superintendent:

 

Village Administrator:

 

Clerk:     
First Readings: Ordinance 2023-01

                        Ordinance 2023-02

                         Resolution 01-2023
Second Readings:

Third Readings:

Appointed Legal Counsel:

 

Mayor:  

 

VII.          Standing Committees

   

      Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)

 

Public Safety (Beaupry)

            Ordinance Enforcement Person

 

      Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)

            Sunshine Law

 

      Public Works (Cook)

            Park Person

            Pond

            Geese

 

      Public Utilities (Pelton)

 

      Finance and Technology (Hosmer)

                        iPads

                        Police hiring incentives

 

VIII.       First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 01-2023   A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SALE, BY INTERNET AUCTION DURING CALENDAR YEAR 2023, OF MUNICIPALLY OWNED PERSONAL PROPERTY WHICH IS NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE OR WHICH IS OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH IT WAS ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
 

ORDINANCE 2023-01  AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED MOTOR VEHICLES THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

 

ORDINANCE 2023-02   AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, OR HIS DESIGNEE, TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS TO SELL PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-260318011000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

 

ORDINANCE 2023-03  AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED WATERCRAFT, VEHICLES, AND EQUIPMENT THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY

 

IX.             Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

X.                Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions

 

XI.             Other New Business

Attorney

 

XII.          Other Old Business

 

XIII.       Payment of the Bills -none

Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________.  Second        by   Mr/s ___________.
 
XIV.        Adjournment

Source:  Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk

