First Village Council Meeting of Month is 2/7/23

Here is the official agenda for Tuesday’s North Baltimore Village Council meeting, as provided by the Village Clerk Kathi Bucher:
VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE
COUNCIL MEETING
February 7, 2023
5:20 PM Prayer
5:30 PM Meeting
AGENDA
I. Pledge of Allegiance
II. Roll Call
Mayor Janet Goldner-_____, Ms. Beaupry-_______, Mr. Cook_____, Ms. Hosmer- _____, Mr. Julien-_____, Mr. Pelton- ________, Ms. Zeigler-_______
Mr/s. ___________ made a motion to excuse Mr/s. ___________. Second by Mr/s ___________. All approved.
III. Approval of the Minutes
Motion by _____________ to approve the regular/special meeting minutes of the __January 17, 2023__ meeting. Second by ____________. All approved.
IV. Public Participation (5min limit)
V. Letters and Communications
VI. Administrative Reports
Finance Officer:
EMS Chief:
Fire Chief: New hire, Chris Zeller per form F-19a
Police Chief:
Utility Director:
DPW Superintendent:
Village Administrator:
Clerk:
First Readings: Ordinance 2023-01
Ordinance 2023-02
Resolution 01-2023
Second Readings:
Third Readings:
Appointed Legal Counsel:
Mayor:
VII. Standing Committees
Economic and Community Development (Zeigler)
Public Safety (Beaupry)
Ordinance Enforcement Person
Personnel, Policy and Ordinance Review (Julien)
Sunshine Law
Public Works (Cook)
Park Person
Pond
Geese
Public Utilities (Pelton)
Finance and Technology (Hosmer)
iPads
Police hiring incentives
VIII. First Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
RESOLUTION 01-2023 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE SALE, BY INTERNET AUCTION DURING CALENDAR YEAR 2023, OF MUNICIPALLY OWNED PERSONAL PROPERTY WHICH IS NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE OR WHICH IS OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH IT WAS ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
ORDINANCE 2023-01 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED MOTOR VEHICLES THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
ORDINANCE 2023-02 AN ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE ADMINISTRATOR, OR HIS DESIGNEE, TO ADVERTISE FOR BIDS TO SELL PARCEL NUMBER F23-310-260318011000, CURRENTLY OWNED BY THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
ORDINANCE 2023-03 AN ORDINANCE GIVING NOTICE OF THE VILLAGE OF NORTH BALTIMORE’S INTENT TO SELL, BY INTERNET AUCTION, VILLAGE-OWNED WATERCRAFT, VEHICLES, AND EQUIPMENT THAT ARE NOT NEEDED FOR PUBLIC USE, OR ARE OBSOLETE OR UNFIT FOR THE USE FOR WHICH THEY WERE ACQUIRED, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY
IX. Second Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
X. Third Reading of Ordinances and Resolutions
XI. Other New Business
Attorney
XII. Other Old Business
XIII. Payment of the Bills -none
Mr/s ___________ made a motion to pay the bills totaling $ __________. Second by Mr/s ___________.
XIV. Adjournment
Source: Kathi R. Bucher, Clerk