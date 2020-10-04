Five Fast Tips To Keep More Of Your Money

(NAPSI)—With day-to-day activities affected by the coronavirus, many people greatly reduced their spending. While saving money is great, a solid financial plan is even better. Here are hints on how:

1.Make a budget, but focus on the things that you can control. You can’t change your mortgage or rent payment overnight, but you can eat more meals at home.

2.Clear the clutter, but keep the cash. You can use sites such as Declutter, Facebook Marketplace and Offer Up to profit from the things you no longer need.

3.Simplify your subscriptions. Today there are subscriptions for everything from entertainment to plants. It’s easy to lose track of how much money you’re really spending. Make a list and do away with subscriptions you don’t fully use.

4.Plan major purchases. If you’ll need a new dryer, roof or car, figure out how much it will cost so that you can start saving.

5.Buy used or refurbished electronics. You can find great smartphones, laptops and other electronics in good condition on such sites as Gazelle, Swappa or eBay. Another tip for saving money is to use Upsie for the most affordable warranties for your electronics, appliances and more. Upsie also offers warranties that include accident protection for used devices.

