North Baltimore, Ohio

Florence Wittenmyer, 83, of Spencerville, passed away at 8:16 p.m., Friday, September 16, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima. She was born on April 8, 1939, in North Baltimore to the late Merle and Goldie (Brown) Sterling. She married James Wittenmyer on January 28, 1968, and he survives.



Florence is also survived by half-brother, Richard Sterling of Findlay; half-sisters: Wanda Mills of AZ and Merlene Sterling of AZ.



She was preceded in death by brothers: Thomas, William, Jim, Andrew “Peanut”, and Frank Sterling; sisters: Goldie Donaldson, Mary Crispen, Leora Tate and Kathleen Shamp.



Florence was the former owner and operator of the Findlay Motel. She enjoyed gospel music and old hymns, but her greatest love was for her cats and Beagle dog.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (12 p.m. – 2 p.m.) prior to the service. Burial will be in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to Debs Dogs, 1560 Wonderlick Rd, Lima, OH 45805. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.