Food Pantry Donation

The North Baltimore Food Pantry, housed on East Broadway at The Bridge Fellowship, has received a generous donation from the D. S. Brown Company.

According to Pastor Mike Soltis of Bridge Fellowship where the Pantry is located(on East Broadway), The last couple of years, The DS Brown Company has held a contest among their employees. They send both non-perishable foods and money to support this local project.This year four pallets of food and $1000.00 was donated!

The men in the photo above were volunteers from the The Bridge Fellowship church. The toe motor driver was from DS Brown.

Pastor Soltis said on average around 36 families receive food assistance monthly. Last month 88 were helped.

Thirty six Christmas boxes were distributed this year through the food pantry.

Pastor Soltis added, ” WE APPRECIATE BOTH DS BROWN AND ALL THE OTHER CHURCHES, BUSINESSES, AND INDIVIDUALS THAT GIVE FAITHFULLY. ”