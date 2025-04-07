Foods for Healthy, Supple Skin

Good nutrition helps take care of the body from the inside out. But there’s more to great skin than what you eat. Make sure you also get a full night’s sleep, wear a broad-spectrum tinted sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or higher, stay physically active, manage stress, and don’t smoke. These healthy lifestyle habits will get, and keep, your skin glowing. And if you have a specific skin problem or concern, see a dermatologist.

