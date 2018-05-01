North Baltimore's FREE and LOCAL source for news, sports, information and inspiration.

Beautiful rustic country home on 4.42 acres. Sprawling 4800 plus sq ft with plenty of space for all your needs and creativity.

4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Living room, formal dining, eat in kitchen, island plus all appliances stay. Huge owner’s suite with 2 walk in closets, jacuzzi tub & separate shower.

Huge family room with balcony pool view and tree lined back yard. Work from home office, in ground pool for play time. So much more!

Home was totally remodeled in 1999-2001 with the addition of the 2nd story. Home is fully insulated, HWH 2018, back up generator, gutter guard and pool house.

Space enough for 5 vehicles in an insulated heated shop.

Morton barns are complete with concrete floors.

Make this your personal space….

…live, work and play at home.

Located 1 mile east of SR 235.

Feel free to contact me for a personal tour today!