“Forever Memories” Group Will Be Held February 15

Community members who are grieving a deceased loved one will be able to honor their memories in an upcoming event sponsored by Bridge Home Health & Hospice, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System.

Bridge Bereavement Services will host a “Forever Memories” group from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 15 at Birchaven Village Hub, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay.

Individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one will create 12” x 12” memory frames that will honor their deceased loved one’s life and the relationship they shared.

The group is open to any adult or family who has recently lost a loved one, regardless of whether that person was a patient of Bridge Home Health & Hospice. Participants will have an opportunity to create lasting memories and share openly about their loved ones.

All supplies will be provided at no cost. Participants will simply need to bring their memories and a few photographs.

Registration is required by February 1 in order to prepare frames and supplies. To register, call 419.423.5351 or email [email protected].