Forever Memories’ Support Group to Make ‘Memory Frames’

Bridge Bereavement Services, a division of Blanchard Valley Health System, will host a “Forever Memories” support group on Thursday, February 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Hub at Birchaven Village, located at 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay. Individuals who have experienced the death of a loved one can find support in one another while creating a 12 inch by 12 inch memory frame to honor a deceased loved one’s life and relationship.

All adults and families who have recently lost a loved one are welcome, whether or not the deceased was a patient of Bridge Home Health & Hospice. This opportunity allows individuals the chance to take a step toward healing by creating lasting memories and speaking openly about loved ones who have passed.

All supplies will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring memories and photographs they would like to use to create the frame. Registration is required by Monday, February 10, 2020. To register or for more information, call the Bridge bereavement coordinator at 419.423.5351 or email b[email protected]