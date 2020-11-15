Fostoria Primary Care Transitions to Telehealth Appointments

In response to the rising COVID-19 numbers in the community, Fostoria Primary Care will be transitioning to telehealth appointments until further notice.

Fostoria Primary Care is located at 617 N County Line Street, Suite B, Fostoria, and provides family care to area residents.

“The safety of our patients is our priority,” explained Kelly Shroll, president of Blanchard Valley Medical Practices. “Our experienced team is following all of the processes and guidelines established by our state and federal health partners. On-site visits will resume once community COVID-19 numbers stabilize.”

For more information or to schedule a telehealth appointment, please call 419.436.9091.