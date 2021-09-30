Foto Gallery by Ferg: Tiger Volleyball vs. Arlington

When you take thousands of photos or more per week, of varied events and subjects, you have done only part of the job. Our buddy Ferg (Scott Ferguson) attends as many games as physically possible, but then, the “hard” work begins. Processing or “culling” (as they say in the business) your photos!!!

And then cropping and formatting the photos.

And then trying to ID the kids and coming up with a title or caption (and sometimes not)…

And then sending the photos somewhere for others to enjoy, whether a Facebook page, his Zenfolio page or the good ol’ NBXpress.

So, here we have a Foto Gallery from recent Tiger VB action vs. Arlington – THANKS FERG!!!