Foundational Advice for First-Time Warehouse Managers

Warehouses are a key part of our local economy. Not only do they help businesses thrive by acting as the hub for housing and shipping products, but they supply jobs for a great number of people. That is why it’s crucial for warehouses to be run well, and that can’t happen without well-equipped managers. Because this can be a heavy burden for those new to the job, we have compiled these three pieces of key advice for first-time warehouse managers.

Organization Is Key

Running a well-organized warehouse is crucial for maximum productivity and safety. Improve the organization of your warehouse by arranging products so similar items are together, making it easier to locate products on the shelves. You can also begin a practice of “lean” inventory management, which involves keeping only the bare minimum of supplies and products around that employees need to do their jobs effectively. This makes shelves less cluttered and reduces the chance for dead inventory.

Don’t Tackle Finances Alone

A number of factors affect warehouse finances, including distribution, equipment management, and employee salaries. Being able to manage and improve warehouse finances requires establishing a plan of action from the beginning. While it is important to have your personal vision for the direction you want your warehouse to go, it is wise to have outside, trusted sources look at your financial plan in order to give their perspective.

Establish Good Employee Relations

A good leader is the one who meets the needs of those who follow them, and this is no less true in a warehouse. Because employee turnover rates are so high in warehouses, it’s advantageous to connect with your employees. Taking the time to get to know them and make it clear early on that you are open to their feedback will help foster trust. With this foundation, resolving issues or disputes becomes easier. A warehouse culture like this is one that employees will be less likely to want to leave.

A warehouse manager is more than a pawn in an operation. They are leaders helping create a space where employees can thrive and, on a larger scale, a community can flourish. So our final piece of advice for first-time warehouse managers is to walk with confidence when you begin each day, knowing that doing your job well truly makes a difference.