FOUR NEW COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES SWORN IN

On February 16, 2023, four new Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA’s) were sworn in at the Wood County Juvenile Court. Sue Danes, Perrysburg; Betsey van de Heijning, Custar; Amber Windom, Bowling Green; and Kathy Mikolajczak, Perrysburg each received the oath of office from Wood County Juvenile Court Judge Dave Woessner.

The four new CASA volunteers are the latest to offer their services for the Wood County Juvenile Court CASA program. Wood County’s CASA program provides trained volunteers who focus on the best interest of children alleged or found to be abused, neglected, or dependent children. Following the oath, Judge Woessner noted: “It is truly gratifying to see individuals step forward to serve in the role of a CASA. This tremendous volunteer opportunity truly can make an impact on children and families. I welcome our new CASA volunteers.”

The Wood County Juvenile Court CASA Program provides an advocate for children who are alleged or are found to be abused, neglected, or dependent children. The program provides training and ongoing support for its volunteers. Anyone interested in becoming a CASA may contact the program by calling 419-352-3554 additional information may be obtained at the program’s website: www.woodcountycasa.org.