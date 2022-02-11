Four State Parks to Hold Maple Syrup Festivals in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) invites visitors to celebrate the goodness of locally made maple syrup. Ohioans and out-of-state visitors are encouraged to experience these family-fun events with activities ranging from live historical demonstrations to maple syrup demonstrations.
Enjoy a hayride from the beach into the sugar bush followed by a hike through the 200-acre “Big Woods,” which is also designated as Hueston Woods State Nature Preserve. A pancake breakfast is available at the lodge and maple syrup will be on sale throughout the day.
Sugar bush tours, demonstrations, and a pancake and sausage breakfast will be offered on both days of the festival. There will be pints, quarts, and gallons of maple syrup available for sale.
Experience sugar camp with live historic and modern demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, food, and maple products to taste and buy. Visitors may also take self-guided tours of the historic “Big House.”
