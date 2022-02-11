Four State Parks to Hold Maple Syrup Festivals in March



Hocking Hills State Park Maple Tapping Festival

Visitors can learn how local maple sap is turned into syrup at the naturalist cabin, located behind the visitor center. Staff will also share the various ways this sweet treat has been made over the centuries.

When: March 12-13 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

When: March 5-6, 12-13 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

When: March 19-20 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Ends at 1:00 p.m. on March 20)

When: March 5-6, 12-13 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Enjoy a hayride from the beach into the sugar bush followed by a hike through the 200-acre “Big Woods,” which is also designated as Hueston Woods State Nature Preserve. A pancake breakfast is available at the lodge and maple syrup will be on sale throughout the day.Sugar bush tours, demonstrations, and a pancake and sausage breakfast will be offered on both days of the festival. There will be pints, quarts, and gallons of maple syrup available for sale.Experience sugar camp with live historic and modern demonstrations, horse-drawn wagon rides, food, and maple products to taste and buy. Visitors may also take self-guided tours of the historic “Big House.”



All events are free and open to the public but be sure to bring money to purchase your favorite maple products. Learn more about the Maple Syrup Festivals here.



In addition to maple syrup festivals, Ohio State Parks offers opportunities for hiking and exploring. Being outdoors is a great way to relieve stress and boost endorphins. Check the weather before you go, and dress appropriately for the conditions. You can find cold weather safety advice here.



