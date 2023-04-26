Francia Boltz Eckert, BG, NB ’59, 81

Francia Boltz Eckert of Bowling Green died on April 22. She was 81 years old. Born in 1941 to H. Emerson Boltz and Edith Chase Boltz of North Baltimore, Francia graduated from North Baltimore High School in 1959. She attended Wittenberg University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Education, and later earned a Master’s degree in Art Education at the University of Toledo.

For 34 years, Francia taught elementary art in Fostoria Public Schools, known as Miss Boltz to students at schools throughout the city. She lived in Fostoria for many years, attended Wesley United Methodist Church, and was a long-time member of a local pinochle club.

In 1996, she married her beloved husband William Eckert, of Bowling Green. Soon after, Francia retired from teaching and she and Bill moved to Bowling Green, where Francia became an active volunteer at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum. In 2017, she and Bill moved to Brookdale Senior Living in Bowling Green.

Family, especially children, was Francia’s greatest joy. She is survived by her brother, Thomas Boltz of Springfield, Virginia; nieces Christine Boltz of Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Angela Granieri of Alexandria, Virginia; stepchildren Kathleen Eckert Tafelski of Perrysburg, James Eckert and Robert Eckert, both of Bowling Green; nine step grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great-niece, and two great-nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Bill, who passed away in 2020.

Her funeral service will be Saturday April 29, 2023 at 10:30 A.M. with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service, held at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. Interment will follow at Portage Cemetery. Rev. Greg Miller will officiate.

As Francia was a lifelong advocate for children and art education, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mazza Museum.

To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Eckert family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.