North Baltimore, Ohio

ADRIAN – Frank Dick, devoted husband and father, proud veteran, and generous philanthropist died Monday morning, September 5, 2022, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor at the age of 96.



Frank was born March 8, 1926, on the family farm in Cygnet, Ohio, the son of the late Earl and Edith (Bartz) Dick. Frank met his future bride, Shirley Garns, in the first grade. They graduated from Cygnet High School in 1944, and were married on June 18, 1946, in Indiana. Frank and Shirley celebrated over 63 years of marriage prior to her death in 2010.



During World War II, Frank served in the United States Army Infantry and was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and 80th Blue Ridge Combat Infantry Badge as a result of his involvement in the Battle of the Bulge.



After service, Frank continued his education at Bowling Green State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Science Degree. Honorary degrees bestowed upon Frank include a Doctor of Education from the University of Findlay; Doctor of Public Service from Bowling Green State University; and Doctor of Community Service from Adrian College.



When he was 21, he was elected as the youngest mayor of Jerry City, Ohio. At the age of 23, Frank held his first Superintendent position at Portage Township Schools (1950 -1953). In the following 28 years, he also served as Superintendent of other schools in Ohio including Pandora-Gilboa (1953-1957), Sylvania City (1957-1965) and Toledo City (1965-1978).



In 1978, Frank’s tenure with Gleaner Life Insurance Society began. One year later, he was elected President of the Society and currently holds the title of Chairman Emeritus, Board of Directors. Much of the success of the Society can be attributed to Frank’s leadership. This leadership carried over into the community service to which he and Shirley passionately devoted their lives. Frank served as Past President of Greater Toledo Educational Television Foundation, Lenawee United Way and Channel 30. He was Past Director of Sylvania Savings Bank, Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio, Young Men’s Christian Association and Adrian State Bank. He also served on several boards including Adrian College Board of Trustees, American Association of School Administrators Foundation, Bowling Green State University Foundation, Jackson Community College, Lenawee Health Alliance, Lenawee Economic Development Corporation, Lenawee County Chamber Foundation, Michigan Association of School Boards Foundation for Educational Leadership, Pro Medica Hospital System Investment Committee, Pro Medica North Region Board of Directors, Toledo Public Schools Foundation, and numerous others.



Frank was a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church of Adrian. He was also a member of 40 & 8 Veterans, Lenawee Chamber of Commerce, Adrian Rotary Club, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Am Vets, and 80th Blue Ridge Combat Infantry Division. Frank was privileged to attend the 75th reunion of the Battle of the Bulge in 2019 overseas.



Frank and Shirley have shared their conviction for learning with many students through college scholarships they have sponsored. Their philanthropic legacy is also evident in the many charities they have endowed throughout the years.



Frank is survived by his daughter, Reide Garnett (Joanne Schmidt) of Bakersfield, CA, and many extended family members. He leaves behind hundreds of friends who were like family to him.



In addition to his wife, Frank was preceded in death by his siblings, Leroy, Gerald, Jack and Betty.



Funeral Services for Frank will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Adrian First United Methodist Church with Rev. Eric Stone officiating with military honors conducted by VFW Annis Flint Post #1584 and American Legion Post #97. Visitation will be held at Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, Friday, September 16, 2022, from 2 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from noon until the service.



His daughter, Reide, would like to thank the staff at Charlotte Stephenson Manor and Hospice of Lenawee for the excellent care they gave Frank.



In lieu of flowers, an appropriate tribute to honor Frank would be a donation to the First United Methodist Church, the Lenawee County Education Foundation, or Gleaner Life Insurance Society Scholarship Foundation. Online memories and condolences may shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.