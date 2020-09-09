Franklin E. Cotterman, 68, of Bowling Green, passed away at 6:50 p.m.,

Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Waterville Health Care. He was born on

December 20, 1951, in Wood County to the late Carl K. and Dorothy

(Rickard) Cotterman.





Frank is survived by Kelley Cotterman of Cygnet; his son, Wesley (Halie)

Cotterman of Columbus; daughters: Shawn Nickols of Bowling Green, LeAmber

“Ricki” Zimmerman of Cygnet and Ashleigh Hernandez of Cygnet; brothers:

Carl (Sue) Cotterman of North Baltimore, Jerry (Barb) Cotterman of

Colorado and Tom (Beverly) Cotterman of Indian Lake; sister, Helen (Mike)

Heinze of Swanton, OH; sister-in-law, Cheryl Cotterman of North Baltimore;

grandchildren: Dakota Nickols, Garrett Wright, Jameson Young, Haydynn

Young, Avery Wright and Roman Hernandez; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Cotterman, Sr.; sisters:

Judy Butler, Margaret Bean and Connie Rosenboom.



Frank was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. He retired from American Lincoln in

Bowling Green.



A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12,

2020, at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore. Burial will be in

Jerry City Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by the

North Baltimore American Legion Post 539.



Visitation will be held Friday September 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00

p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., at SMITH-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, North Baltimore.



Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.