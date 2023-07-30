North Baltimore, Ohio

FREE COMMUNITY AIR FAIR SET AT WOOD COUNTY REGIONAL AIRPORT

BOWLING GREEN –  Join the Wood County Regional Airport and The Friends of the Wood County Regional Airport for a free community air fair on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 8 am – 4 pm at the Wood County Regional Airport, located on Poe Rd in Bowling Green.  

 

This is a FREE community event.  Guests will be able to get an up-close look at several different aircraft & military service vehicles including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 180th Air National Guard, fire trucks, and various military reenactors. Bi-plane & helicopter rides will also be available for an additional charge courtesy of The Waco Air Museum and Intrepid Helicopters. There will be free airplane rides for kids 8-17 provided by the EAA Young Eagles Program.

 

Food trucks will be onsite during the event.  

 

This event is presented by: Fraternal Order of Eagles 2180, Titan Aviation Fuels, UIS Insurance & Investments. Thank you to our supporting event sponsors, BGSU Flight Center, Huntington Bank Snook’s Dream Cars, For Keeps, Best Western Falcon Plaza, Ben’s, Tin Man Heating & Cooling Inc., Tractor Supply Company, Ace Hardware, Ag-Pro, 180th Air National Guard.

 

For more information about the Air Fair call the Wood County Regional Airport, 419-354-2908 or follow the Wood County Regional Airport on Facebook.  The Airport is located at 1261 E. Poe Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.  

