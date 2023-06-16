FREE COMMUNITY SAFETY FAIR AND CAR CRUISE-IN AT WOOD COUNTY MUSEUM

BOWLING GREEN – Join the Wood County Museum and Safe Communities of Wood County for “Cruise-In for a Safe Summer” presented by USA Insulation & Edwin and Irma Wolf. The event occurs on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11 am – 4 pm on the grounds of the Wood County Museum.

This is a FREE community event. Guests will be able to get an up-close look at service vehicles including fire trucks, police cruisers, first responder vehicles, tractors, farm equipment, and construction equipment. Vendors specializing in safety information will also be onsite. A kid’s zone with activities, bounces houses, inflatable obstacle course, and a quiet sensory room will be available for visitors of all ages inside the main museum building.

The Wood County Amateur Radio Club (WCARC) will also be onsite for their annual Amateur Radio Field Day located in the Boom Town area on the east lawn of the museum grounds starting Saturday at 2:00 pm and, if weather permits, overnight until Sunday, June 25 ending at 2:00 pm.

Accompanying the “Cruise-In for a Safe Summer” is a passenger car cruise-in. Participation is just a $10.00 donation. Put your pedal to the medal and drive out to the museum in your classic car or hot rod to support the museum and help offset losses from the flood damage. Car registration is at https://woodcountyhistory.org/…/car-cruise-in…/

Food trucks will be onsite during the event.

Thank you to all of our sponsors: USA Insulation, Edwin & Irma Wolf, Visit Perrysburg, Bates Recycling Inc., Dacor Internet Services, Habitec Security, Grand Finale Cleaning, LLC., The Willows & Briar Hill, UBS Financial, ABATE, Southeastern Equipment Co. Inc., Wright Tire & Automotive.

For more information about museum events visit www.woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.