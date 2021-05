FREE COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS

Attend your free, local COVID-19 (Pfizer) vaccine clinic to get back to the things you miss.

No appointment necessary. Walk-Ins welcome!

If you would like to schedule your vaccination time in advance, please use Armorvax.com

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP HALL

14021 MERMILL RD

MONDAY | MAY 10 | 12 – 6PM

——-

NORTH BALTIMORE EMS

205 N. MAIN ST

WEDNESDAY | MAY 12 | 11 – 5PM