Free, at-home COVID tests mailed to your home

Go to CovidTests.gov to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests now so you have them if you need them. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests.



The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in 7-12 days.

Here is a link to take you to the website

COVIDtests.gov – Free at-home COVID-19 tests