FREE DEMONSTRATION DAYS FOR AMATEUR RADIO FIELD DAYS

Enjoy free family fun and join the Wood County Amateur Radio Club (WCARC) for their annual Amateur Radio Field Day in the Boom Town area of the Museum grounds at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 26, and if weather permits, through the night until Sunday, June 27 at 2:00 PM.


Every June, more than 40,000 Amateur (Ham) Radio operators throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate radio science, as well as their importance to our communities. Field Day is a nationwide exercise sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) as a means to practice emergency communication procedures using temporary antennas and emergency power. In the event of a disaster, hams are ready and able to set up communication facilities on short notice almost anywhere.

Co-Sponsored by the Wood County Museum and the Wood County Amateur Radio Club.

The museum will be open normal hours on Saturday & Sunday from 1 PM – 4 PM. Admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children.

All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org or by following the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green.

