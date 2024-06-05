FREE FARM FAMILY SUMMER FUN

Power of Yesteryear Farm & Tractor Show and Demonstration Days

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO – The annual Power of Yesteryear Farm & Tractor Show will take place on the grounds of the Wood County Museum on Saturday, June 8 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM and Sunday, June 9 from 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM. This is a free family event full of farm demonstrations and activities.



The Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club will host tractor displays of many different makes and models. Tractor demonstrations will take place, and a kiddie pedal pull will take happen on Saturday (weather permitting).

The museum will be open from 12 PM – 4 PM on Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, with discounts for seniors, veterans and children. The Museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.



For more information about the Power of Yesteryear Tractor Club, visit www.powerofyesteryear.org. For more information about the Wood County Museum, visit www.woodcountyhistory.org or call 419-352-0967. The next Demonstration Day at the museum will be the Wood County Amateur Radio Club Field Day Saturday, June 22 through Sunday, June 23.