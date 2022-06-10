FREE Fitness Class offered in Bowling Green and Perrysburg

Wood County, Ohio (June 10, 2022) – The Wood County and Perrysburg Area Senior Centers are holding a weekly Club F.I.T. exercise class that is FREE and open to those 50 years of age and older!

This Fitness Interactive Teaching (F.I.T.) program will provide you with strengthening exercising and educational tips to keep you actively independent. With few programs that focus on the maintenance of abilities after rehabilitation or therapy is completed, this project will make an impact in the community. Access to this class will aid in maintaining an older adult’s general health and well-being, help keep the costs associated with injury at bay, and will provide knowledge and socialization to stay independent and active in the community. Sessions are led by Physical or Occupational Therapists and assistants from community businesses.

Classes at the Wood County Senior Center (140 S. Grove Street, Bowling Green) are held on Tuesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

Classes at the Perrysburg Area Senior Center (Schaller Building – 130 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg) are held on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.

Please contact the Programs Department of WCCOA to register by calling 419.353.5661 or 800.367.4935, or by emailing programs@wccoa.net

The mission of the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., shall be to provide older adults with services and programs which empower them to remain independent and improve the quality of their lives.

For information on programs and services, please contact the Wood County Committee on Aging, Inc., at (419) 353-5661, (800) 367-4935 or www.wccoa.net