“Free Free Free” Commercial Challenged

Many consumers have confessed that they hated the “free free free” commercials that ran for several months earlier this year. The ads were for tax preparation by Turbo-Tax, which has now been accused of deceptive digital tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the federal free services that they qualified for and instead to have them use Turbo Tax’s paid services.

The Federal Trade Commission has now charged that, for many people, the service was not actually free. It has filed an administrative action against the parent company, Intuit, for misleading people about its free tax service. It has been ordered to pull its “free free free” commercials. (Thank goodness!)

As part of a settlement agreement with the FTC, Intuit will send checks to nearly 4.4 million consumers who were affected by the misleading ads. Consumers will receive about $30 for each year they paid for services from 2016 to 2018. They will receive the notices automatically in the mail. Overall, Intuit has agreed to pay $141 million to settle the allegations that they deceived low-income Americans into paying to file their taxes when they actually qualified to file for free.

According to the FTC, since 2016 it was only after consumers spent time entering sensitive personal and financial information that many folks learned they needed to upgrade to a paid TurboTax product to complete and file their taxes.

So when is it “Free, Free, Free?” Only when you meet TurboTax’s definition of a “simple return” – which they have changed a few times since 2016. In practice, during 2020, two thirds of all tax filers didn’t qualify for the “simple return.” That includes people who got unemployment benefits and gig workers with 1099 forms.

There actually are ways to get your taxes done for free. The IRS has a Free File Program if your 2021 adjusted gross income was $73,000 or less. And servicemembers or veterans who have income higher than $73,000 might qualify to use use MilTax , run by the Department of Defense.

But the lesson is important. If a company advertises free tax preparation services, ask what qualifications you must meet for it to be free. Do you meet the criteria? Ask questions because otherwise that “free” service could end up costing you hundreds of dollars.

Source: Dick Eppstein, Better Business Bureau