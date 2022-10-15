Free Health Screenings, COVID-19 Vaccines and Boosters

Core-4 Screening Vans and Mobile Vaccination Units to Visit Locations across Wood County

Bowling Green—Wood County Health Department, in partnership with the Ohio Department of Health, is bringing free mobile health services, including COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Units (MVU) and Core-4 Screening Vans to four locations in Wood County.

The Mobile Vaccination Unit offers adult and pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines (ages 3+) and the updated Pfizer COVID-19 booster, which provides better protection against new COVID variants. The updated COVID-19 booster is recommended two months after the last vaccine dose for people who have previously received COVID-19 vaccines.

The Core-4 Van provides free screenings for key indicators that can help identify early signs of chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart disease. The Core-4 screenings, available to people 18 and older, include blood sugar (A1C), blood pressure, body mass index and cholesterol testing.

The Mobile Vaccination Units and Core-4 Health Screening Vans will be available in the following locations:

October 19 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Northwood Administration Building 6000 Wales Rd., Northwood October 19 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Perrysburg Heights Community Center 12282 Jefferson St., Perrysburg October 26 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Briar Hill Health Campus 600 Sterling Dr., North Baltimore October 26 4 – 6 p.m. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church 315 S. College Dr., Bowling Green

Representatives from Wood County Health Department and Wood County Community Health Center will be on hand during the event to answer questions and provide options for follow-up if needed based on individual health screening results.

The mission of Wood County Health Department is to prevent disease, promote healthy lifestyles and protect the health of everyone in Wood County. Our Community Health Center provides comprehensive medical services for men, women and children. We welcome all patients, including uninsured or underinsured clients, regardless of their ability to pay, and we accept most third-party insurance. For more information, visit woodcountyhealth.org.