FREE LIVE MUSIC CONCERT SERIES

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Museum will host a free summer concert series, Music at the Museum Presented by Bowling Green Auto Sales, on August 14th starting at 6:00PM. Concert-goers are asked to bring chairs or blankets for lawn seating. A beer garden will be on site, no outside alcohol will be allowed. Food trucks for the evening will be announced on the Wood County Museum’s Facebook page.

The August event, Music at the Museum Presented by Bowling Green Auto Sales, will feature 2 bands: 6:00 PM – The Joe Baker Band, 7:30 PM – Soul Town. In the case of inclement weather, the event for the evening will be canceled. There is one additional concert date this year, September 11, which will start at 6:00PM.

“Music at the Museum” is Presented by Bowling Green Auto Sales. Supporting Sponsors: Visit BG Ohio, Dave & Cindy Hollinger, Charles & Liesel Traister, Tucker Electrical Service, LLC, & The Willows at Bowling Green. Additional Funding by: Bowling Green Manor, Rudolph Libbe Group, Lynn & Betty Wineland, Mike & Terri Marsh, Lanny Milligan Donor Directed Pooled Fund of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation. Friends of the Museum: Pam Deeds, Portage Lions Club, Care 360 Hospice.



For more information about museum events, visit woodcountyhistory.org or follow the Wood County Museum on social media. The museum is located at 13660 County Home Road in Bowling Green, Ohio.